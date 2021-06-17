Yellen noncommittal on ‘SALT’, other Ways and Means proposals

House Ways and Means Committee Republicans clashed with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Thursday over President Joe Biden’s tax proposals, while panel Democrats welcomed them and pushed for additional policies beyond the president’s plans.

Yellen, in her second hearing in two days after testifying before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, avoided efforts from both sides to get her to commit to policies not in Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget request. But she said the administration was willing to work with members of Congress on their ideas.

Ways and Means ranking member Kevin Brady tried to nail down the administration’s position on repealing the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax — or SALT — deduction, which some congressional Democrats are pushing, letting the 2017 individual tax cuts expire and signing an infrastructure spending bill that isn't fully paid for.

Yellen tiptoed around all three questions, saying "the president has not made a proposal with respect to the SALT tax" or taken a position on what tax policy should be after 2025, when many of the Republican tax cuts are scheduled to expire. She said Biden’s budget proposes fully paying for his infrastructure and other spending over 15 years.

“I was respectfully hoping for a little more direct” answers, Brady said.