Interior deputy confirmed with broad support

The Senate overwhelmingly voted Thursday to confirm Tommy Beaudreau, an energy lawyer with a wide array of former fossil and renewable energy clients, to be deputy secretary of the Interior Department.

By a vote of 88 to 9, the Senate installed Beaudreau in the No. 2 slot behind Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who narrowly cleared the Senate in a 51-40 vote in March.

An alumnus of the Obama administration, Beaudreau grew up in Alaska, where his father worked in the petroleum industry. He served as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, a federal agency established after the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster of 2010.

President Joe Biden’s initial pick for the deputy job was Elizabeth Klein, who now is serving as an adviser to Haaland. But her nomination drew opposition from members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee — the panel she would need to pass through — including Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

Beaudreau will arrive at the Interior Department as the Biden administration is pushing to sharply curtail greenhouse gas emissions from public lands and is wrapping up a review of federal oil and gas leasing policies.