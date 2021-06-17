Industry cheers Supreme Court ruling on health care law

Democratic lawmakers and much of the health care industry cheered the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday to uphold the 2010 health care law.

Democrats had campaigned against the legal challenge during the past two campaign cycles, arguing that their party would protect health insurance coverage. The decision comes as Democratic leaders are determining which health care provisions they may include in a fiscal 2022 budget resolution.

The ruling will not lead to significant policy changes for people who gained health insurance coverage through the law’s state and federal exchanges or its expansion of Medicaid, which covers low-income Americans.

In the 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court upheld the law known as the Affordable Care Act and its requirement that most Americans must have coverage or face a penalty by ruling that the conservative state officials and individuals did not have standing to bring the legal challenge. That narrow ruling sidestepped broader legal questions underlying the case.

Conservative state officials and individuals had argued that the law was invalid after Republicans effectively ended that so-called “individual mandate” as part of the 2017 tax law by lowering the penalty for not having insurance to zero.