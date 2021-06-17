Immigrants crucial to vaccinating US, but gaps remain

When Cynthia Garcia took her father to get his COVID-19 vaccination, he was turned away.

A 59-year-old diabetic, Cynthia’s dad qualified for a vaccine early in the rollout. But because he is an undocumented immigrant and couldn’t show identification when the pharmacy asked, he didn’t get his shot.

Garcia, national campaigns manager for community protection at United We Dream, an advocacy group supporting immigrant youth, succeeded in getting her father vaccinated at a second location they tried. But their experience highlights a nationwide problem that could hinder the government’s efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible and bring the pandemic to an end in the U.S.

More than 44 million immigrants lived in the nation in 2019, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. That's roughly 14 percent of the U.S. population — including an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. Vaccinating immigrants will be critical to achieving President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

Getting the vaccine to immigrant communities is often a challenge. Many immigrants face language barriers, mistrust the medical system, or cannot afford to take time off work to recover from vaccine side effects. Others are concerned about whether getting the vaccine could jeopardize their immigration status.