Following the ‘Golden Rule’ is proving a political impossibility

Most religious traditions follow a set of commandments, perhaps written down in a holy book. They differ in the particulars, but the sentiment can be boiled down to what’s called the “Golden Rule” — treat others as one would want to be treated.

You don’t need to subscribe to any faith; just strive to live with honor in a civilized society. But apparently, even that’s too much for some folks who have other priorities.

This week, the welcome mat was out at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting. “Join us at the Nashville Music City Center for four full days of equipping, and inspiration,” the invitation read. But that cheery message, and the words of Ronnie Floyd, president of the SBC Executive Committee, that it’s “a time for Southern Baptists to come together and celebrate how God is moving in and through our convention and churches,” belied internal turmoil.

The SBC surprised some Tuesday when it elected Ed Litton as its president. In a close vote, Litton, who is seen as someone more interested in reconciliation than retribution, defeated Mike Stone, the candidate of those wanting to move the organization even further to the right. But in some ways, Litton’s selection is only buying time for a denomination that is still divided over issues of racism and sexism.

Several of the SBC’s signature leaders are walking to the exit doors, and they are not going quietly.