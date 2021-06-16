Will straight-ticket voting upset the midterm dynamic in battle for Senate?

ANALYSIS — Political observers all know the party holding the White House tends to fare poorly during the midterm elections. That is why the combination of redistricting and the midterm dynamic clearly benefits House Republicans next year.

But reapportionment and redistricting don’t affect the Senate, and more importantly, a recently developing electoral dynamic — the surge in straight-ticket voting — might improve Democrats’ chances of holding the Senate in 2022.

The midterm dynamic

While the sitting president is not on the midterm ballot, voters often see these elections as opportunities to send a message about his first two years.

Those who are angry at the incumbent president and unhappy with his performance tend to turn out in big numbers to express their frustration and disapproval. Often, some who voted for him but are disappointed that he didn’t deliver on his promises stay home during the midterms, creating an electorate that is less favorable than the one that elected him just two years earlier.

Unlike the more visible, better-funded races for the Senate or governor, House members traditionally have found it more difficult to carve out their own identities and run independently of the president.