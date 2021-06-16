Proposed education spending hike faces resistance in Senate

President Joe Biden’s proposed historic increases in education spending ran into headwinds at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing Wednesday, including from lawmakers within his own party.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tried to sell the administration’s proposed 40 percent increase in education spending, to $102.8 billion next fiscal year, as well as programs from the administration’s infrastructure and jobs proposals. He argued the increased investments would help close long-term equity gaps in education as well as help recovery from learning losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the budget proposal, the American Families Plan is a transformational opportunity for our country, to not only recover from the pandemic, but to be better than we ever were before in education,” Cardona told members of the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

The lion’s share of the department budget would go toward a $20 billion increase in the Title I program, which provides a sliding scale of funding programs for schools based on their percentage of low-income students. However, the budget also includes elements from the administration’s infrastructure and economic development proposals, such as making the first two years of community college free.

That prompted objections from Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III and Republicans on the panel. Manchin argued that particular proposal might not help students get through college and instead suggested making student loans for that period forgivable.