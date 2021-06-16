Khan sworn in as chairwoman of FTC in surprise White House move

Antitrust scholar and Big Tech critic Lina Khan was sworn in as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday after President Joe Biden unexpectedly elevated her to the agency’s top post.

Khan, 32, was confirmed by the Senate to serve as a commissioner Tuesday. She’ll take the agency’s reins from acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat appointed by former President Donald Trump.

With the addition of Khan the commission now has a 3-2 Democratic majority. Democrat Rohit Chopra is expected to leave the commission soon. He has been nominated by Biden to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Biden could have used his departure to nominate a chairperson for the FTC, making Khan’s elevation a surprise.

“Khan was nominated only as a commissioner, had a hearing only as a prospective commissioner, and was confirmed only as a commissioner — and then was instantly promoted to chair,” Stephen Calkins, a law professor at Wayne State University in Michigan and a former FTC general counsel, told CQ Roll Call.

“Maybe this process was the result of a good faith last-minute decision by the White House,” he said in an interview. “But if Republicans perceive that this was a bait-and-switch, it could make for some strained relationships on Capitol Hill.”