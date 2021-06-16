Juneteenth to become federal holiday as House sends bill to Biden

Juneteenth has always been a jubilee — a celebration of emancipation, a recognition of national sins. Soon, it will be a federal holiday as well.

The House passed legislation known as the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, 415-14, on Wednesday, clearing the bill for the president's signature. The Senate endorsed the measure the day before via unanimous consent, following Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson’s decision to drop his long-standing opposition to it.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation — more than two years after the fact. Juneteenth has been celebrated for decades in some states as a day of remembrance, but, without the imprimatur of a federal holiday, most Americans have worked through June 19.

At a celebratory news conference Wednesday before the final vote, the bill’s backers described the new holiday as a day of national atonement.

“What this does is acknowledge the flaws in our country,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “When we were originally founded, the original sin was slavery.”