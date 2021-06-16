House panel worries community grant program overlooks rural need

House lawmakers said Wednesday that the Housing and Urban Development Department’s popular Community Development Block Grant program may need updates to get money to smaller, rural communities.

The formula used to determine which cities are guaranteed the CDBG money each year hasn’t been updated since the program was started in the 1970s even though the needs and challenges communities face have changed, lawmakers said at a House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance hearing.

Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said lawmakers are concerned small jurisdictions may not be getting the funds that they need.

“I have long supported CDBG. I will continue to support CDBG, not just increasing funds, but also with these reforms,” she said. “I'm one who believes that urban and rural should be taken care of and should be funded adequately.”

The program helps communities fund local projects that enhance living and expand economic opportunities of low- and moderate-income residents. The grants allow wide flexibility for communities to decide how to spend the money.