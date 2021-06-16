Garland withdraws asylum limits for domestic abuse victims

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Wednesday rescinded two Trump-era policies that limited asylum eligibility for domestic violence survivors and others, following mounting calls from Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates.

The two decisions, issued by former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr, made it harder for asylum-seekers fleeing violence by private actors, including domestic partners and gang members, and those persecuted due to family ties to qualify for protection in the U.S.

In the first, known as Matter of A-B-, Sessions concluded that migrants fleeing persecution at the hands of private actors must show their home country’s government was not only unwilling to intervene, but that it condoned those actions, or showed a “complete helplessness” to protect them.

The second decision, titled Matter of L-E-A- and issued a year later by Barr, narrowed asylum eligibility for those who claimed their persecutors were motivated to threaten or harm them because of their familial ties.

An applicant’s family unit will not count as a qualifying social group on which to base an asylum claim “unless it has been shown to be socially distinct in the eyes of its society, not just those of its alleged persecutor,” Barr said.