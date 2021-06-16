Biden warns Putin of ‘significant’ US cyber capabilities

The meeting yielded one clear deliverable: Putin said that ambassadors would be returning to their posts in Washington and in Moscow, but beyond that it seemed the two presidents of nuclear superpowers agreed to have their administrations engage in further discussions, including on what comes next for arms reduction with the New START Treaty that is currently extended until early 2026.

“I did what I came to do: No. 1, identify areas of practical work our two countries can do to advance our mutual interest and also benefit the world,” Biden said. “Two: Communicate directly, directly, that the United States will respond to actions that impair our vital interests or those of our allies. And three: to clearly lay out our country’s priorities and our values.”

Biden said he did not think Putin was seeking another Cold War with the United States and that the two sides would be trying to set up working groups on key policy challenges.

“I’m not sitting here saying because the president and I agreed we’re going to do these things, that all of a sudden it’s going to work. I’m not saying that,” Biden said. “What I’m saying is I think there’s a genuine prospect to significantly improve relations between our two countries without us giving up a single, solitary thing based on principle and our values.”

During his own news conference, Putin, as is typical, rejected the notion that his government was responsible for imprisoning and killing political opponents and quelling dissent. Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, was just the latest such dissident to be poisoned and has been imprisoned.