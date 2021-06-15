Yellen to face grilling in back-to-back hearings

As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares to defend President Joe Biden’s tax proposals in back-to-back hearings Wednesday and Thursday, she will face lawmakers with competing — and in some cases conflicting — agendas.

Lawmakers negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill are not discussing the corporate tax increases Biden proposed to offset such spending because Republicans are universally opposed.

The bipartisan negotiators appear to be entertaining Biden’s call to step up tax enforcement to collect revenue owed but not paid. But the minimal interest Republicans had in providing the IRS more funding or financial information to conduct enforcement is waning after a trove of billionaires' tax returns were leaked to ProPublica.

Most Democrats acknowledge they’ll have to pass Biden’s tax proposals on their own, using the budget reconciliation process to get around a GOP filibuster. But moderate Democrats have suggested scaling back some of Biden’s plans, such as raising the corporate tax rate by 7 percentage points and taxing unrealized gains at death.

Congress will also need to consider whether to pass Biden’s international tax proposals, including a 21 percent minimum tax on U.S. multinationals’ foreign earnings, amid efforts from Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries to strike a global accord that could result in a lower floor.