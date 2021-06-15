White House seeks $100 million to help DOJ fight domestic extremism

Biden administration officials released the first strategy to counter domestic terrorism on Tuesday and highlighted how they have asked Congress for more money to tackle the rising problem.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the Justice Department has already started portions of the strategy, such as bolstering prosecutorial resources and prioritizing grants to local law enforcement agencies that have community-based approaches to combating racially motivated violence and domestic terrorism.

Garland said in a speech that the Biden administration’s fiscal 2022 budget request asks for an additional $100 million for the Justice Department to support that effort to not only bring domestic terrorists to justice but also stop attacks from happening.

“We cannot promise that we will be able to disrupt every plot, defuse every bomb or arrest every co-conspirator before they managed to wreak unspeakable horror,” Garland said. “But we can promise that we will do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies.”

Garland said he also will reinvigorate the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee, an interagency body that then-Attorney General Janet Reno originally created in the aftermath of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing investigation.