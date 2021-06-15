Showdown over border wall spending reaches Supreme Court

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to wipe out a lower court ruling that sided with House Democrats in the drawn out fight over spending to build a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Justice Department filed the petition Friday with an argument that rests not on politics or defense of a policy, but on separation-of-powers concerns.

These types of lawsuits could put federal courts in the middle of an “infinite” number of spending disputes between a president and one chamber of Congress, the petition said.

And the department argues that the justices also should declare the case is moot, since President Joe Biden halted all spending on wall construction that President Donald Trump had ordered.

Back in late 2018, Trump wanted $5 billion to build a wall in a fiscal 2019 spending bill. Congress appropriated $1.375 billion for fencing. That caused a showdown between the branches that shut down the government for more than a month, until Trump relented.