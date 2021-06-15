Democrats are adopting wrong lessons from Obama’s early failures

In Washington, historical precedents should only be handled by trained professionals and the bomb squad. Nothing, aside from political timidity, has fostered more bad policies than the misremembering and misapplication of history.

The 50th anniversary of the publication of the Pentagon Papers can serve as a reminder of how often the analogy of Neville Chamberlain appeasing Adolf Hitler in Munich in 1938 was applied to Vietnam.

The Munich precedent, of course, was ludicrous since it failed to consider splits in the Communist world, the realities of Vietnamese nationalism and the minor detail that Ho Chi Minh was never planning on invading Poland as Hitler did in 1939.

Flawed history also plays a major role in domestic politics, although, of course, the results are far less cataclysmic. Right now, many Democrats, including some on Capitol Hill and in the White House, are adopting the wrong lessons from the political failures of Barack Obama in 2009 and 2010.

The new orthodoxy suggests that a key strategic mistake by Obama was embarking on lengthy negotiations over health care with Senate Republicans such as Chuck Grassley in the summer of 2009. Under pressure from Mitch McConnell, these Republicans would never have voted for Democratic legislation no matter how many GOP ideas were inserted into the bill.