CDC issues guidance for treating ‘long COVID’ patients

While it’s not clear exactly how many people infected with COVID-19 develop conditions afterward, the problems can affect people who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms during the acute illness, as well as people who were more severely ill. Patients have reported displaying symptoms affecting several different organ systems.

“One of our goals with putting out guidance like this is to raise awareness about the problem,” John Brooks, the CDC’s chief medical officer for COVID-19, said in an interview with CQ Roll Call on Friday previewing the guidance.

The CDC consulted with physician groups and patient advocacy organizations in crafting the guidance.

A physician should consider a patient’s medical history, including whether they have illnesses such as asthma or an auto-immune disease, that could impact the severity of COVID-19.

No definitive diagnosis

One of the challenges in identifying whether a patient is experiencing long COVID is that current lab testing doesn’t definitively diagnose it. While a positive test for COVID-19 or antibodies can help identify whether a patient had COVID-19, the CDC says that not having a positive test shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a patient having long COVID.