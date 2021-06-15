Big Tech critic Khan confirmed to join Federal Trade Commission

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nomination of antitrust scholar and Big Tech critic Lina Khan to serve on the Federal Trade Commission.

Khan, who most recently was an associate professor of law at Columbia University, was confirmed for the FTC post on a vote of 69-28, with 21 Republicans voting in her favor.

“This is a big win for consumers and the public interest,” Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, said in a statement. “The strong bipartisan vote in her favor is both confirmation of her impeccable credentials and of the bipartisan interest in holding Big Tech accountable.”

Republican opponents such as Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Lee of Utah previously raised concerns about Khan’s level of experience — she is 32 years old — and whether this should preclude her from a spot on the commission, which is responsible for enforcing consumer protection and competition laws.

“Ms. Khan no doubt has a promising career ahead of her, but being less than four years out of law school, she lacks the experience necessary for such an important role as FTC Commissioner,” Lee said in a statement in March. “Her views on antitrust enforcement are also wildly out of step with a prudent approach to the law.”