Biden’s holdup of border wall funding didn’t violate law, GAO rules

Congressional investigators said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s pause of more than $1 billion in funds for southwest border wall construction did not violate the law as some Republican lawmakers had claimed.

Instead, the Government Accountability Office said withholding the funds from obligation is a “programmatic delay” that is allowed under the 1974 law establishing the modern budget process. That’s different from a previous finding that President Donald Trump’s administration violated the budget law when holding up Ukraine military assistance in 2019, which led to impeachment proceedings against the former president.

Biden campaigned on ending construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, and on his first day in office, Jan. 20, he issued a proclamation stopping wall construction and withholding obligation of funds to build it. Biden also ended a “national emergency” that Trump had declared to enable the White House to shift defense, military construction and other funds to wall-building.

The GAO said the Department of Homeland Security has almost fully obligated remaining appropriated funds for the wall from previous fiscal years up to fiscal 2020. But the legislative agency said DHS has not yet obligated the $1.375 billion in funds appropriated for fiscal 2021.