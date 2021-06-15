Biden should be ready for Putin to talk about Jan. 6

If Joe Biden presses Russian President Vladimir Putin on his record of handling political opponents, the U.S. president should be prepared for a debate about the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Asked recently if he ever ordered the assassination of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin told NBC News that he had not, before quickly pivoting to the death of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, a shooting by the Capitol Police that was found to be justified as she attempted to gain entry to the Speakers Lobby as part of the mob supporting then-President Donald Trump.

“We don’t have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody. That’s one. No. 2 is I want to ask you: Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?” Putin said. “Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? And they didn’t go there to steal a laptop. They came with political demands.”

Of course, expressing political opposition to an oligarch and disrupting the process of counting Electoral College votes after your preferred candidate lost a free election are not the same thing.

But it underscores what Biden, with his decades of foreign policy experience as a senator, vice president and president surely already knows about the challenges of dealing with the Russian leader in their summit Wednesday afternoon in Geneva. The U.S. president arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon.