Justices split with Congress on interpretation of landmark drug sentencing law

The Supreme Court unanimously decided Monday that a 2018 criminal sentencing law does not allow a chance for those convicted for the smallest amounts of crack cocaine under an old tough-on-crime law to reduce their prison sentences.

In doing so, the justices ruled against what a bipartisan group of senators who championed the 2018 law known as the First Step Act, including the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top members, Chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois and ranking Republican Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, said they intended with the law.

The senators argued in a brief in the case that they meant to give a chance at resentencing for everyone in prison under the 1986 law that treated crack 100 times more severely than powder cocaine.

“Unfortunately, the text will not bear that reading,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a concurrence. “Fortunately, Congress has numerous tools to right this injustice.”

The bill’s authors could pass new standalone legislation, or include a provision in other criminal justice measures the Senate is considering. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, during oral argument on the case in May, said Congress could have said “something simple” in the law such as, everyone sentenced for crack offenses under that law is eligible for resentencing.