$1.5 trillion spending cap tucked into House rule for vote Monday night

House Democrats on Monday inserted a resolution that would set a $1.506 trillion appropriations ceiling for the upcoming fiscal year into a rule for floor debate that lawmakers are expected to adopt later in the evening.

The House Rules Committee briefly debated the "deeming" resolution during its hearing on two unrelated bills after Rep. Michael C. Burgess, R-Texas, offered an amendment to remove it from the rule.

Burgess and Rules ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., criticized Democrats for moving forward with the appropriations ceiling before debating a fiscal 2022 budget resolution.

“It’s an abdication of your responsibility and we all deserve the debate,” Cole said.

Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said putting the deeming resolution in a rule was a “housekeeping item” that Democrats needed to adopt in order to get the appropriations process started.