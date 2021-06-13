G-7 leaders buy into Biden’s ‘build back better’ pitch

Joe Biden embarked on his first overseas trip as president of the United States last week seeking to deliver a message that America was back as a cooperative player on the world stage after four years of President Donald Trump’s more insular approach.

“I know this is going to sound somewhat prosaic, but I think we’re in a contest, not with China per se, but in a contest with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century,” the president said Sunday at the summit’s wrap-up press conference. “I think how we act, and whether we pull together as democracies, is going to determine whether our grandkids look back at 15 years from now and say ‘did they step up? Are democracies as relevant and powerful as they had been?’”

A White House official pointed out that in a G-7 communique three years ago, China did not receive a mention. Countering that country’s government and its abuses of human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong was a significant component of the 2021 version of the document.

The president stressed that fellow leaders of the G-7 major democracies agreed with him about the relevancy of democracy.

Biden got a ringing endorsement from French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday. When a reporter asked Biden about whether he had convinced allies from the G-7 major democracies meeting at Carbis Bay in Cornwall in England that America’s back, he replied, “Ask him,” referring to Macron.