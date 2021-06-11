Senate plans investigation of Trump DOJ seizure of House Democrats’ data

The Senate Judiciary Committee is prepared to subpoena Trump administration Justice Department leaders if that’s what it takes to get answers about reports that the DOJ obtained metadata related to House members, including the Intelligence Committee chairman.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, who also chairs the Judiciary panel, said the committee would conduct a full review of the matter, which was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

As part of a sweeping leak investigation, the DOJ used subpoenas to obtain information from Apple, including cellphone metadata for at least two House members: House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both California Democrats. Swalwell and Schiff both confirmed their records had been obtained.

Schiff called for an investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general, which the DOJ confirmed Friday would happen. And it is clear from Schumer and Durbin that the Senate is planning its own probe, seeking testimony from Trump-era Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr, as well as other involved parties.

“In addition, the Justice Department must provide information and answers to the Judiciary Committee, which will vigorously investigate this abuse of power,” Schumer and Durbin said in a Friday statement. “This issue should not be partisan; under the Constitution, Congress is a co-equal branch of government and must be protected from an overreaching executive, and we expect that our Republican colleagues will join us in getting to the bottom of this serious matter.”