All eyes were on the Senate in Washington this week, as the House stayed back for another committee work week.

Here's the week in photos as seen by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists:

A jogger runs through sprinklers on the National Mall as temperatures in Washington surpassed 90 degrees on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and his son, Daniel, 5, make their way to the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

NBC producer Frank Thorp takes a photo from the second floor of the Hart Senate Office Building while waiting for Senate Democrats to hold a press conference on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., calls on reporters during a news conference following Senate Democrats' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

An inflatable figure lies on the ground as the Declaration for American Democracy coalition hosts a rally outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, holds up a photograph of Alaskans dumping human waste from a so-called honey bucket during a Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former Sen. Ben Nelson, D-Neb., talks on his phone while sitting on hearing room chairs in the first floor hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in during a House Judiciary oversight hearing in the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)