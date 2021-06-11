House committee unveils bipartisan Big Tech antitrust agenda

Cicilline and Buck announced the introduction of five bills that aim to address alleged anti-competitive behavior uncovered by a 16-month investigation of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google that the Judiciary Committee concluded last year. Each lawmaker is sponsoring one of the package's marquee pieces of legislation.

The first bill, sponsored by Cicilline and GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, would prohibit online platforms from self-preferencing or "gatekeeping," which involves directing existing users to an internal service when a complimentary service — perhaps a better one — already exists. Amazon’s Prime shopping label and Apple’s App Store have been cited as examples.

Buck and Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York are sponsoring the second bill, which seeks to prohibit dominant platforms from acquiring smaller firms that pose a competitive risk. Throughout its investigation, the committee homed in on Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick and Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as possible attempts to buy out the competition.

“Big Tech has abused its dominance in the marketplace to crush competitors, censor speech, and control how we see and understand the world,” Buck said in a statement. “Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have prioritized power over innovation and harmed American businesses and consumers in the process.”

The third and fourth bills are aimed at tactics that Big Tech uses to prevent smaller firms from entering the market. They would ban platforms from engaging in business where conflicts of interest exist and require them to abide by interoperability and data portability standards. They are sponsored by Gooden and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah, respectively.