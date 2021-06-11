Biden’s border policies are worsening the opioid crisis

The latest data on the opioid crisis shows how the COVID-19 pandemic reversed the progress America was making in decreasing drug overdose deaths.

More than 90,000 Americans died of overdoses between September 2019 and September 2020. Last year, drug overdose deaths rose by more than 27 percent in New York and more than 24 percent in Ohio. Based on current trends, we expect 2021 to be as bad, if not worse.

This heartbreaking surge comes after nationwide drug overdose deaths declined in 2018, for the first time since 1990, and we continued to make progress in 2019. Now, at local events like a Drug Take Back Day in Xenia, Ohio, and at a new addiction treatment service location in Syracuse, N.Y., our constituents tell us drug overdoses are getting worse every day.

The main driver of this surge in overdose deaths are synthetic opioids, and in particular, fentanyl. Fentanyl is cheap to manufacture and 50 times deadlier than heroin — only 2 mg is enough to kill someone. In 2019, there were 70,630 overdose deaths and more than half of those, 36,359, involved fentanyl, sometimes mixed with other drugs, like cocaine, crystal meth or heroin. That’s why keeping fentanyl out of our communities is a matter of life or death.

In years past, most of the fentanyl flooding our streets was coming into our country, shockingly, from China through the mail. A bipartisan report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that while federal law required private mail carriers to screen packages entering the U.S. to allow law enforcement to identify and stop suspicious packages and prosecute the traffickers, the U.S. Postal Service was exempt. Thus, smugglers were able to mail fentanyl right to people’s doorsteps.



In response, we passed the bipartisan Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention, or STOP, Act to close this loophole. It worked, but now we are learning that drug traffickers are shipping fentanyl through our southern border with Mexico. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, “Mexican cartels are increasingly responsible for producing and supplying fentanyl to the U.S. market.” These cartels get chemical ingredients, primarily from China, to produce deadly fentanyl in Mexico to then ship it into our communities.