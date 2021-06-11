Biden administration offers plan for unused border wall funds

The White House released a plan Friday to use unspent funds previously set aside by the Trump administration for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to repair damage caused by wall construction while returning other funds to the military.

In the report issued by the Office of Management and Budget, the departments of Homeland Security and Defense spelled out plans to redirect billions of dollars away from wall construction.

Biden's budget office also calls on Congress to “cancel any border barrier funds that remain at the end of the year so that these resources can instead be used for modern, privacy-protective, and effective border management measures like enhanced technology between points of entry and improved infrastructure at Land Ports of Entry.”

In the fiscal 2022 budget plan released on May 28, the White House asked Congress to rescind, or cancel, $1.9 billion in remaining border barrier funds from prior appropriations.

Friday's report reiterates that request in order for that money to instead be directed to "modern, effective border management measures to improve safety and security." The report highlights $1.2 billion in the budget request for border infrastructure, including security technology, modernizing land ports of entry and "efforts to ensure the safe and humane treatment" of migrants in Customs and Border Protection custody.