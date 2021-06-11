A simple fix for polarization in Congress: Less polarizing bill titles

“A rose by any other name,” William Shakespeare wrote, “would smell as sweet.” Maybe so, but it wouldn’t sell as well.

For my job summarizing congressional bills for an online political information website, I read through the list of every single piece of legislation being introduced in Congress. I’ve noticed a trend recently: More bills are being titled to win points with one’s base, rather than to actually maximize odds of enactment into public policy. That’s true even for legislation that could potentially make it into public policy.

Take a February bill about government ethics. Although a decades-old law bans a member of Congress from putting their spouse on their congressional office payroll, a member is still permitted to hire their spouse for their congressional campaign. While technically legal, it’s considered ethically dubious because of perceived familial self-enrichment, yet members of both parties have done it.

A 2007 bill to ban the practice, blandly titled the Campaign Expenditure Transparency Act, passed the House on a voice vote, a procedure only used for noncontroversial legislation when there’s no significant opposition. Yet after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign paid her husband as a political consultant, Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany titled his 2021 version of the legislation the Oversight for Members And Relatives, or OMAR, Act. Good luck getting that passed by the Democratic-led House.

Or take a January bill about taxes. Under the so-called marriage penalty, some married couples can be subjected to a higher tax burden when filing jointly than they would have had they both been single and filed individually. Created essentially by accident due to a loophole in a Reagan-era tax reform law, virtually nobody in either party actually supports this consequence, so a repeal vote should be almost unanimous.