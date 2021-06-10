House readies AUMF vote, transportation package for busy June agenda

The House will return to Washington next week to take on a packed June agenda, with votes teed up on repealing the 2002 authorization of military force, overturning a slate of Trump administration regulatory actions and a massive surface transportation package advanced out of committee earlier Thursday.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the legislative schedule for the coming weeks in a “Dear Colleague” letter outlining the week-by-week plan for votes as House members prepare to return from three weeks away from Washington.

Next week, the House will take up California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee’s resolution to end the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq, which has been utilized for a wide range of military actions by presidential administrations dating back to George W. Bush.

“Congress enacted this authorization nineteen years ago for an action against the regime of Saddam Hussein. It is not needed for any current operations, including in Iraq,” wrote Hoyer. “Repeal of this unnecessary authority is long overdue.”