House readies AUMF vote, transportation package for busy June agenda
Chamber will also consider overturning three Trump-era rules
The House will return to Washington next week to take on a packed June agenda, with votes teed up on repealing the 2002 authorization of military force, overturning a slate of Trump administration regulatory actions and a massive surface transportation package advanced out of committee earlier Thursday.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the legislative schedule for the coming weeks in a “Dear Colleague” letter outlining the week-by-week plan for votes as House members prepare to return from three weeks away from Washington.
Next week, the House will take up California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee’s resolution to end the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq, which has been utilized for a wide range of military actions by presidential administrations dating back to George W. Bush.
“Congress enacted this authorization nineteen years ago for an action against the regime of Saddam Hussein. It is not needed for any current operations, including in Iraq,” wrote Hoyer. “Repeal of this unnecessary authority is long overdue.”
The repeal measure has 103 co-sponsors, including seven Republicans and advanced out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in late May.
The House will also take up a bill from California Democratic Rep. Juan C. Vargas that would require public company disclosure of environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, information and direct the SEC to create a Sustainable Finance Advisory Committee to report on ESG disclosure.
The week of June 22, floor action in the House will be focused on reversing regulatory moves made by the Trump administration with votes on three Senate-passed measures.
One would would block a Trump administration rule dealing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s conciliation process and worker discrimination claims. Another would restore an Obama-era rule on methane emissions, which had been replaced by weaker standards.
The House will also vote on a measure aimed at reining in predatory lenders by overturning a rule from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that allows third parties to buy loans from banks without falling under state interest rate caps.
Hoyer announced that in the final week of June, the House will take up the five-year, $547 billion surface transportation bill that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced around 5 a.m. Thursday.
The massive package is supposed to be a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion-plus infrastructure package, with provisions on climate change and supporting racial equity in the transportation system.
Hoyer didn’t put a clear timeline for action on a bill focused on age discrimination in the workplace and another strengthening the independence of federal inspectors general, but he promised action on both in June.
Jessica Wehrman, Sean Michael Newhouse, Peter Feltman, Joseph Morton and Caitlin Reilly contributed to this report.