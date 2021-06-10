Distrust of IRS drives GOP critique of Biden tax enforcement plan

House Ways and Means Republicans at a joint subcommittee hearing Thursday said they couldn't support removing a big chunk of the IRS budget from the annual appropriations process in part because of the leak of a massive trove of personal tax return information earlier this week.

President Joe Biden wants to boost the IRS budget by $80 billion over 10 years, mostly through mandatory funding that would flow automatically, to provide a sustainable budget that would allow the agency to step up its enforcement activities. The president is also asking Congress to enact a sweeping new law requiring financial institutions to report gross inflows and outflows on all business and personal accounts above $600 to the IRS.

Treasury estimates that combined these proposals would narrow the tax gap of revenues owed but not paid and raise roughly $700 billion over 10 years.

Adrian Smith, ranking member of the Select Revenues Subcommittee, said he's concerned about establishing a mandatory funding stream for the IRS. The Nebraska Republican said he’d be glad to work with appropriators to give the IRS more long-term certainty but that can be done through regular appropriations “to ensure we continue to have proper oversight of the agency when issues arise.”

Several Republicans cited the leak of more than 15 years' worth of wealthy individuals’ tax returns to ProPublica as even more reason Congress needs to be careful not to cede any oversight authority over the IRS’ funding.