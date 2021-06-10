DeFazio hopes for a deal down the road on highway bill
The measure is a cornerstone of Biden's $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan
With the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approving its five-year, $547 billion surface transportation bill early Thursday, the focus shifts to the Senate, where two committees must now take up their portions of the highway bill.
The Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is tentatively scheduled to take up its portion of the Senate bill, which includes rail and safety, next Wednesday. The Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has yet to schedule a markup of the portion of the bill dealing with transit, which falls under its jurisdiction.
A spokeswoman for Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the banking chairman, said he “continues to work with ranking member [Patrick J. Toomey] in hopes of reaching a bipartisan agreement on a robust transit title for a surface transportation bill.”
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has jurisdiction over the highway portion of the surface transportation bill, advanced its $312.4 billion bill May 26 unanimously.
The surface transportation bill is thought to be a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s larger, $2 trillion-plus infrastructure proposal, and committee work is progressing even as two different bipartisan congressional groups try to reach a deal on the larger plan.
The current surface transportation authorization, a one-year extension of the 2015 law, expires at the end of September.
House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., said Wednesday he is determined to move the House Democrats’ plan through regular order. The House will take up the bill the week of June 28, said Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland.
But if that bill, which the committee approved by a 38-26 vote, passes the House as expected, DeFazio said he is determined that the bill go through a conference committee with the Senate.
In comments before the committee Wednesday, DeFazio said that while the highway bill may be an important part of Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal, “this is not the American Jobs Plan.”
Regular order
“I fully intend and have told (leadership) I want this to move through regular order in the House, even if it is partisan,” DeFazio said.
He made his comments as hopes for a large bipartisan deal between Senate Republicans and the White House have dimmed, with Biden breaking off talks with a group of six Senate Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, D-W.Va., earlier this week.
Since then, attention has focused on a group that includes Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., who have been meeting this week in hopes of finding their own deal.
The 10-member Senate group appeared close to an agreement late Thursday on a topline figure and possible pay-fors for a framework, though Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the group, cautioned that they had not briefed Senate leaders yet.
“Among the 10 of us there is a tentative agreement on a framework, but obviously there’s a long ways to go,” she said. “I think having 10 senators come together and reach an agreement on a framework is significant.”
Also, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., another member of the group, said they are "fairly close" on a topline but still working on pay-fors.
Similarly, Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., co-chairs of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, are also involved in the talks with senators.
That 58-member group released a separate $1.25 trillion infrastructure spending framework, including $761.8 billion in new spending over eight years, which could mirror some of what the bicameral group ultimately proposes. But that group has not come up with a way to pay for their plan.
Even as those talks continue, Democrats are increasingly preparing to force through at least parts of the plan using the budget reconciliation process, with Biden contacting Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer earlier this week about moving ahead with the next budget resolution in order to be ready to pursue reconciliation this summer.
White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden sees “multiple paths forward,” on infrastructure. “He feels it's encouraging to see multiple proposals put out there, both from Republicans in the House and the Problem Solvers Caucus, as well as a bipartisan group that's working on a proposal. Both will have increased numbers over what we've seen and been negotiating to date. Those are all positive steps.”
But, she added, “the Senate is also moving forward with a budget process."
DeFazio, meanwhile, said he’s focused on the surface transportation bill, and that he is hopeful that both Senate Commerce and Banking pass their titles next week.
“My understanding is once that’s done there is an intention to go to the floor with a comprehensive reauthorization,” he said. “And then we can go and have what we used to do around here — members appointed from both sides of the aisle and you sit down in a room and you hammer out a compromise.”
Deron Lovaas, a senior advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said that he’s hopeful that the plan the House Democrats bring to a conference committee will lead to a transportation policy geared toward fighting climate change.
“I’m more hopeful than I’ve been in years this morning,” he said Thursday, adding that the fact that sweeping climate change proposals are in the House bill “immediately boosts prospects for what will come out of the conference committee.”
“The House, they changed the game yesterday,” he said.
Compromise
Ed Mortimer, vice president of transportation and infrastructure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the final plan will have to include compromise.
“While the markup didn’t really have a bipartisan flavor, we still believe at the end of the day that if the bill is signed into law through regular order … there will have to be some bipartisan give on both sides,” he said.
Mortimer said while Biden’s proposals line up more with the more ambitious House proposal, “you have to get a bill through the U.S. Senate. And if you’re going to go through regular order that’s going to get 60 votes in the Senate, there’s going to have to be compromise.”
He said he’s hopeful that the bipartisan Senate group is negotiating.
“We are optimistic that that group can build upon the negotiations the president had with Shelley Moore Capito and get to the sweet spot where there are 60-plus votes on an agreement,” he said. “We want to see projects get done, and that doesn’t happen unless we get a bill to the president’s desk.”
The urgency of action on infrastructure was highlighted in a National League of Cities’ 2021 State of Cities report released Thursday. In a survey of 600 mayors, 91 percent said they did not have the funds to make needed infrastructure investments.
Michael Macagnone contributed to this report.