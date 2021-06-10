DeFazio hopes for a deal down the road on highway bill

With the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approving its five-year, $547 billion surface transportation bill early Thursday, the focus shifts to the Senate, where two committees must now take up their portions of the highway bill.

The Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is tentatively scheduled to take up its portion of the Senate bill, which includes rail and safety, next Wednesday. The Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has yet to schedule a markup of the portion of the bill dealing with transit, which falls under its jurisdiction.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the banking chairman, said he “continues to work with ranking member [Patrick J. Toomey] in hopes of reaching a bipartisan agreement on a robust transit title for a surface transportation bill.”

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has jurisdiction over the highway portion of the surface transportation bill, advanced its $312.4 billion bill May 26 unanimously.

The surface transportation bill is thought to be a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s larger, $2 trillion-plus infrastructure proposal, and committee work is progressing even as two different bipartisan congressional groups try to reach a deal on the larger plan.