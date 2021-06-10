OSHA issues safeguards for health workers, but goals for others

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, after months of delay, released standards to protect essential workers from COVID-19 Thursday, but those policies were scaled back significantly to apply only to health care settings.

In a major win for corporate lobbyists, OSHA issued separate guidance that offers largely unenforceable recommendations for other high-risk workplaces.

The pared-back policies bring a quiet close to a saga that began over a year ago, when employees first raised concerns about catching the highly infectious respiratory virus in cramped conditions in workplaces such as Amazon.com Inc. warehouses, correctional facilities, meat processing plants, and grocery stores.

Labor advocates and industry lobbyists had previously shared with CQ Roll Call that they believed two separate enforceable policies were in the works: specialized infection control standards for health care settings like hospitals, and another for more general workplaces like warehouses and retail stores.

Advocates hoped for an “emergency temporary standard,” a regulation meant to protect workers quickly from an urgent threat by circumventing typical regulatory procedures. The policy released Thursday for health care settings falls into that category but the guidance for general industry does not.