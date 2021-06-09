Walsh, Republicans spar over pace of job growth, unemployment benefits

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday defended enhanced unemployment benefits against attacks from House Republicans, who said overly generous benefits have slowed job growth.

Industries that remain shuttered, lingering health fears and difficulty finding child care are likely driving reluctance to return to work, not unemployment benefits, Walsh said at a House Education and Labor Committee hearing.

“To regenerate and restart our economy, it’s going to take simply more than flipping a switch,” he said. “We’re seeing Americans every day, more and more go back to work.”

The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May and 278,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, falling short of expectations from economists. Republicans say the problem is that unemployment benefits are discouraging workers from returning to work even as many employers complain that they can't fill positions.

Twenty-five states are withdrawing early from enhanced federal unemployment benefits provided through relief legislation passed in March, saying the withdrawal will provide an incentive to take a job.