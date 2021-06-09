Senators pressed to step into NCAA student athlete ‘NIL’ pay debate by July 1

Congress loves deadlines, and on Wednesday senators on the Commerce Committee were told they effectively have three weeks to figure out what to do about setting rules for how college athletes may be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

That’s because a Florida state law takes effect July 1, the first of a cascade of policies in at least 19 states that sets the stage for a potentially problematic patchwork system for how participants in intercollegiate athletics may be compensated for endorsement deals, social media and use of their images in video games, referred to as NIL (for name, image and likeness).

“We thought the NCAA was going to be able to step forward and set the rules,” Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. “And had said to the NCAA, if you cannot do this we will do for you. That is the posture in which we find ourselves right now.”

Blackburn, who hails from a state that has crafted its own framework, asked whether NCAA President Mark Emmert was fit to continue leading the organization.

“The inability to move to a point of decision has just been an insufferable ... event for so many of the student athletes and their parents. This is why the states have taken it upon themselves to do what the NCAA has proven incapable of doing,” Blackburn said.