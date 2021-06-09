Photo of the day: Honey bucket

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ranking member Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, holds up a photograph of Alaskans dumping human waste from a so-called honey bucket during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies hearing Wednesday.

Murkowski used the photo to illustrate a wastewater issue in her state to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

"A honey bucket is, it's basically a Home Depot plastic bucket where people, ah, people go to the bathroom," she said.