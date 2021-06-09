Joe Manchin is a bona fide centrist. Deal with it

Joe Manchin is a bona fide centrist, a political animal nearing extinction in the Democratic Party, whose home state of West Virginia gave Donald Trump his second-highest winning percentage last fall, with 69 percent of the vote.

Manchin is a traditional Democrat, not a bomb thrower. He seeks out compromise to move the country forward and, unlike many of his fellow Democrats, uses reason and rationality to argue for his positions on issues, not race or moral shaming.

His views are probably closer to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton than the progressive wing of today’s Democratic Party, which, in this political climate, would probably not have nominated either one of them for the presidency.

Manchin’s the kind of senator that presidential candidate Joe Biden and, once upon a time, Sen. Joe Biden wouldn’t have had a problem with. But, apparently, newly minted progressive President Joe Biden does, and so do many in the party he leads.

Manchin’s decision to support maintaining the filibuster, along with Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, as well as his opposition to Democrats’ attempt to nationalize elections with their For the People Act, has brought him harsh attacks and personal denunciations from progressives and their allies who live under the impression that the last election gave them a mandate to upend the Constitution and radically remake the country.