House Democrats’ transportation bill may leave GOP at the station

House Republicans on Wednesday offered little hope of a "Kumbaya" moment over infrastructure during a markup of the five-year, $547 billion surface transportation bill, blasting the Democratic measure as a partisan “waste of time.”

Their complaints came less than 24 hours after bipartisan infrastructure talks between President Joe Biden and six Senate Republicans collapsed and provided yet another blow to his stated quest to seek a bipartisan deal on his $2 trillion-plus public works plan.

“The reality is you all have your mind made up, and you’re probably going to push this partisan bill through and push it out of the committee and vote it off the floor and send it off to the Senate, where hopefully something better will happen,” Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said during the first day of what promises to be a multiday markup of the 1,383-page measure in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“This is just shocking,” said Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. “It sounds like, if you’re a Democrat, you get whatever you want, and if you’re a Republican, you don’t.”

She called the process “an entire waste of time,” and criticized the environmental provisions in the bill as spending billions on fighting climate change rather than focusing on traditional infrastructure.