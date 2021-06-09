Biden expected to announce US will buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses for the world

The United States plans to purchase and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use overseas, a person familiar with the expected announcement confirmed.

The donations could be a boon to COVAX, an initiative backed by the World Health Organization to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries based on population. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, so the U.S. donation will be able to fully vaccinate 250 million people.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the strategy during his first trip abroad for a meeting of the G-7 wealthy democracies this week in Britain. Biden arrived at Royal Air Force Mildenhall Wednesday night where he addressed U.S. servicemembers before traveling to Cornwall for the G-7 meeting.

The U.S. has faced pressure from global health advocates, the WHO, foreign nations and progressive Democrats in Congress to share its glut of vaccines with the world, as millions of vaccines near their expiration dates in the U.S.

The U.S. and European Union plan to jointly announce the goal of vaccinating "at least two-thirds of the world's population by the end of 2022," according to a draft communique obtained by Reuters.