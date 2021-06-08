After infrastructure talks collapse, two options for Biden

The collapse of negotiations between the White House and a group of Senate Republicans on an infrastructure spending package leaves President Joe Biden with two options to advance his ambitious public works vision: bipartisan agreements where possible and budget reconciliation rules where not.

One bipartisan path could be in the reauthorization of the surface transportation law that expires on Sept. 30. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has approved a bipartisan measure, but the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is set to mark up its version that lacks GOP support starting on Wednesday morning.

“The President is committed to moving his economic legislation through Congress this summer, and is pursuing multiple paths to get this done," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Tuesday after the weekslong negotiations between Biden and six Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia on broader infrastructure proposals broke down Tuesday.

In a statement, Capito said Biden chose to end the talks on the broader infrastructure plan.

“While I appreciate President Biden’s willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions," Capito, the top Republican on the Environment and Public Works Committee, said. "However, this does not mean bipartisanship isn’t feasible."