Anyone who’s seen Bill Nye the Science Guy — everyone who attended grade school in the mid-’90s, and any student since who had their science teacher call in sick — knows from its theme song that “inertia is a property of matter.”

Inertia is also a property of Congress, as the Science Guy himself knows by now. Nye testified Tuesday before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, once again raising the alarm over the approaching dangers from climate change.

“When it comes to climate change, we need big ideas, huge ideas,” Nye said, appearing virtually but still sporting his trademark bow tie. “Recycling water bottles alone will not address climate change or prepare us for disaster.”

In the years since his wildly popular children’s educational show ended, Nye has become a leading defender of science against those who question evolution or humanity’s contributions to climate change. The author of over a dozen books and CEO of the Planetary Society, Nye has made countless media appearances to urge Americans to embrace the scientific method and accept the findings from climatologists, ranging from cartoons to a profane sketch on HBO’s "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Speaking to Roll Call in 2017, Nye expressed a hope that he wouldn’t have to press Congress to take action on climate change. “I hope people figure it out sooner or later,” he said. “My understanding is there are a great many conservatives in both houses that are waiting for their opportunity to, as the saying goes, hold hands and come out in favor of climate change legislation and regulation.”