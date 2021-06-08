House and Senate Democrats are looking for the best way to address concerns about new state laws they believe put unfair restrictions on voting while dealing with the tight Senate margin and opposition to a sweeping overhaul package from one of their own, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is committed to putting the massive elections and campaign bill on the floor this month, despite Manchin’s position. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to keep House Democrats on board with the measure, even without a clear path forward for it to become law.

Pelosi urged her caucus in a Dear Colleague letter Tuesday not to abandon the party’s signature election overhaul bill in favor of a separate, forthcoming bill to bolster the Voting Rights Act that will be named in honor of the late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

The Lewis namesake bill is backed by Manchin and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. But Pelosi and other Democrats say it is not a suitable swap for the sweeping, 800-plus page package, dubbed HR 1 in the House and S 1 in the Senate.

The Lewis voting rights bill, which is expected to be HR 4, may not be ready until the fall and is also likely to be tied up in significant legal challenge. Those are two reasons Pelosi does not want to focus solely on that measure.