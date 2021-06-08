This birder is bringing the binoculars to Congress

“Are you here for the birds?” asked Tykee James as congressional staffers trickled toward him.

The cloudy forecast in Washington wasn’t enough to ruin his first bird walk on Capitol Hill since the pandemic began. If anything, he saw it as a positive.

“It helps colors stick out, like on that goldfinch,” James told the crowd, which grew to about a dozen.

Between the coffee, the doughnut holes and a stack of binoculars, the 27-year-old had come prepared. He even had some bird jokes ready to go. (How do you spot an immature mockingbird? It “tells a lot of fart jokes.”)

He didn’t want to launch into a policy lecture, at least not today. For now, he wanted to share an experience. “Everybody should have a story about birds,” he said.