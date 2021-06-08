Biden would slash Pentagon money for pandemic prevention

President Joe Biden has proposed cutting by nearly half the Pentagon’s budget for the leading U.S. government program for preventing, detecting and responding to global disease outbreaks, a move that even the White House's staunchest allies on Capitol Hill oppose as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The so-called Biological Threat Reduction Program finds and fights emerging global diseases that can threaten U.S. troops and, ultimately, the world’s population. In fact, the Pentagon program funded a lab in Thailand that detected in January 2020 the first case of novel coronavirus outside China.

The Defense Department wants the program's fiscal 2022 budget to be set at $124 million — or 45 percent lower than the current level, according to the Pentagon's budget justification documents, which were released earlier this month.

Administration officials have not yet responded to several requests for an explanation of the proposed cutback, which has not previously been reported.

‘Deeply troubling’

The proposed funding reduction comes as U.S. intelligence agencies and scientists predict that pandemics will become increasingly common and as COVID-19 still rages in many countries and hangs on in America.