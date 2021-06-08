Biden task force to reunify 29 more migrant families

A Biden administration task force will soon reunify 29 migrant families separated at the border under a Trump-era enforcement policy, slowly building on the seven families reunified last month, according to a progress report it released Tuesday.

According to the task force report, 5,636 migrant children were separated from their parents between July 2017 and when President Donald Trump left office. That includes 3,913 children separated under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy to refer all adults who cross the border without authorization, a misdemeanor, for criminal prosecution.

Immigrant advocates criticized the slow pace of the new administration’s reunification efforts.

“We are pleased that the task force is up and running. Would we have liked to have seen things move quicker? Yes,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which is leading litigation against the prior family separation policy.

The ACLU is currently involved in settlement negotiations with the Biden administration. Gelernt told reporters that negotiations, which began in March, have been “constructive” and are “being held in good faith.”