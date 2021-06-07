Earmarks worth $5.7 billion return in highway bill slated for markup this week

The highway bill that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will mark up Wednesday will include $5.7 billion in earmarks — a little more than one-third of the $14.9 billion members requested.

Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., released the list of projects that made the cut Monday as his panel prepared for a markup expected to last days on the five-year, $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization. The details, in a substitute amendment to the original bill, cover 133 pages of a 1,383 page bill.

Of the 2,383 individual earmark requests from lawmakers, nearly 62 percent were included, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis. Three hundred and nineteen lawmakers requested earmarks, but the text of the bill doesn’t indicate whether any lawmakers had their requests denied altogether.

The release came as a scheduled meeting between President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was postponed until Tuesday, Capito’s office said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday afternoon that the conversation between Biden and Capito will happen before Biden’s departure for Europe on Wednesday morning.