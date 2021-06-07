Biden administration will defend law that denies benefits in Puerto Rico

The Justice Department will defend a law that does not provide certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, even though President Joe Biden said Monday the provision “is inconsistent with my Administration’s policies and values.”

The Justice Department is set to file a brief about its position in a case now at the Supreme Court, which challenges the constitutionality of a provision that provides Supplemental Security Income for aged, blind, and disabled individuals — but not in Puerto Rico and most other territories.

Lower courts in the case ruled that the provision violated the equal protection part of the Fifth Amendment’s protections for due process. The Trump administration in September asked the Supreme Court to overturn the lower courts and uphold the law. The justices in March agreed to hear the case in the next term, which starts in October.

The Trump administration, in its petition last year, told the justices that if the provision from 1972 was struck down as unconstitutional, it would cost over the next 10 years an estimated $23 billion for Puerto Rico and an additional $700 million for other territories.

And the Trump administration argued it “could affect numerous other Acts of Congress that treat Puerto Rico differently than the States and the District of Columbia for purposes of federal benefits programs.”