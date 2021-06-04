With new Israeli government, Democrats may seek ‘reset’

Intra-Democratic Party tensions over U.S. relations with Israel and the Palestinian people, already high after last month’s war between Israel and Hamas, are likely to remain roiled as progressives and centrists grapple with how to respond to the formation of a new Israeli coalition government.

Democrats are looking at the expected new Israeli government, which involves an awkward alignment of far-right, centrist and left-wing parties, just as they begin the process of writing an annual foreign aid bill that delivers billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military support to Israel and hundreds of millions of dollars in development and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

More immediately, lawmakers may be asked to consider an emergency funding request from Israel, which reportedly could be as much as $1 billion, to replenish the country’s Iron Dome missile defense stockpile. The system was heavily relied on during the recent 11-day war with Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Domestically, the formation of a new Israeli government has the potential to put on pause, perhaps temporarily, the growing divide between Israel and the Democratic Party. The extent of that rift was thrown into sharp relief last month when many prominent progressive Democrats and even some centrist party members — well-known for their previously staunch support for Israel — issued statements and made speeches that criticized the Israeli government’s conduct in the recent war, which killed more than 250 Palestinians and 10 Israelis.

“After years of incendiary behavior, the U.S.-Israel relationship — or more accurately the Israel-Democratic Party relationship — has a chance to turn the page,” said Shalom Lipner, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council who studies Israel’s politics and diplomacy.