White House outlines plans to donate coronavirus vaccines abroad

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would send 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations struggling with the pandemic by the end of the month and outlined a plan for allocating the first 25 million doses.

The U.S. will share 75 percent of those initial 25 million doses, or 19 million, through COVAX, the international effort to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines, according to a fact sheet. The other 6 million doses will go to countries that are regional priorities or partners.

The announcement comes as the White House is pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated this month to achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of 70 percent of American adults being vaccinated by July 4. As the pandemic abates in the United States and some doses face looming expiration dates, the administration is facing pressure to share its supply with other nations that have very few to no vaccines and are confronting a crush of cases.

"As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable," said Biden. "And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home."

The U.S. will ship a mix of its three authorized vaccines, made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The 25 million doses announced Thursday will come from the federal government’s surplus supply, rather than states’ excess supply, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a press briefing.