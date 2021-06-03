Legal verdict on Biden’s hold on border wall funds could come soon

Congressional investigators are working on a legal opinion of President Joe Biden’s hold on border wall construction funds that could emerge as soon as this month, if history is any guide.

The Government Accountability Office began looking into Biden’s pause on the funding after the president announced on Jan. 20 he was stopping construction of the southern border wall and freezing funds for it. That money included what was left of a $1.4 billion appropriation for wall construction for the current fiscal year, as well as funds that were shifted from other accounts and any other remaining balances.

The GAO, Congress' investigatory arm, is looking into the same issues with Biden's hold on the wall appropriations that it did when it found the Trump administration guilty of violating the 1974 budget law governing "impoundments" of money appropriated by Congress. An illegal impoundment occurs when a president stops the funds from being obligated or spent without proper justification and in a manner contrary to congressional intent.

In a letter Wednesday to Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee, the GAO noted it took about five months to render an opinion on former President Donald Trump’s temporary hold on military aid to Ukraine in 2019.

In that case, the agency concluded Trump violated the 1974 impoundment law. The letter to Smith was signed by GAO General Counsel Thomas H. Armstrong, who also wrote the agency's decision on the Trump Ukraine pause.